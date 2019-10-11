Auto sector needs stronger measures to boost positive sentiment: Nissan COO

There are two nations which are close to the heart of 49-year-old Ashwani Gupta, the youngest Chief Operating Officer of Japanese automajor Nissan - India and Japan. As an intense traveller, he makes sure that one of his vacation trips every year should be to an Indian destination.

He cherishes Indian food, Bollywood films and Hindi language. He was quick to learn and speak fluent Japanese and understand the culture as a young engineer at Honda in rural Japan in 1998 and also named his second daughter, Megumi (means blessing), a Japanese name. Gupta, who is recently appointed as ...