Auto sector woes to continue as downgrades loom under Covid shadow

The BSE Auto index has been underperforming the benchmarks over the last three months on multiple headwinds including weak retails, rising commodity prices and supply disruptions. The auto index, after outperforming the benchmarks for most of FY21, is down about 9 per cent as compared to the 2 per cent decline in BSE Sensex during the last three months.

The derating on the one year forward price to earnings ratio has been higher at about 18 per cent since the January. Most analysts believe these headwinds will remain in the near term. Says Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance ...