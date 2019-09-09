Auto slowdown: Ashok Leyland declares non-working days across units in Sept

has announced non-working days across its plants for the month of September, due to the continued weak demand for its products.

The company's Pantnagar plant will have as many as 18 non-working days in September, while the Ennore unit would have 16. The Alwar and Bhandara plants would have 10 non-working days each, while Hosur 1 and 2 and CPPs will have five such days.

has been adjusting producion the past few months due to continuing sluggishness and contraction in the commercial vehicle market.

The company reported a 70 per cent drop in M&HCV truck sales in the domestic market in August to 3,336 units from 11,135 units, a year ago. Total sales of M&HCVs, including buses, were down 63 per cent to 4,585 units from 12,420 units in the previous year.

Light commercial vehicle sales fell 12 per cent to 3,711 units in August from 4208 units a year ago. Total vehicle sales in all these categories declined 50 per cent to 8,296 units from 16,628 units last August.

Domestic sales and exports of M&HCV trucks fell 70 per cent to 3,550 units from 11,717 units a year ago. However sales of M&HCV buses rose 25 per cent to 1,799 units from 1,441 units last year. LCV sales dropped eight per cent to 3,882 units from 4,228 units a year ago.

Total vehicles sales -- domestic and exports -- were down 47 per cent to 9,231 units this August, from 17,386 units in August 2018.