Automobile dealers see sales recovering in 2 months as states unlock

Auto sales, particularly two-wheelers, may take another two months to be on track as states on Monday started easing lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Approximately 40-45 per cent of the total 26,000 automobile dealerships opened on Monday, said Vikesh Gulati, president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, the apex body of the dealerships.
Union territories and states that started unlocking on Monday after being almost shut for over 45 days include Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, UP, Chhattisgarh and one or two more states with some restrictions. Typically these 10,000 outlets contribute 700,000 to 800,000 vehicles (combined total of all categories), said Gulati.
The response on Day One was muted, said Gulati. “The walk-ins are very less and the only people who are coming to the dealerships are the ones who were waiting for unlock. They are giving priority to other household things and waiting for things to stabilize further.”
Two-wheelers, which were last to recover even after the first wave, might take longer to bounce back primarily because rural India was affected in the second wave of Covid-19 that hit India this year. The segment has high dependence on rural sales. Market leader Hero MotoCorp draws almost half its sales from rural India.
India has forecasted a normal monsoon and crop realization but consumer sentiment is badly hit with every second household hit by Covid, he said.
