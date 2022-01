Aviation is not a cash guzzling biz, if done right: Vinay Dube of Akasa Air

It is difficult to think of a business that’s been hit harder by Covid-19 than aviation. But during the pandemic, Vinay Dube, former CEO of Jet Airways and Go First, conceived and convinced investors to plan a new airline -- Akasa Air.

The low-cost airline is expected to take to the skies this summer. In one of his first interviews as founder, managing director and chief executive of Akasa Air, Dube tells Arindam Majumder & Aneesh Phadnis the rationale and plans behind the venture. Edited excerpts: What was the thought behind setting up an airline amid one of the worst disasters ...