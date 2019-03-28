Aviation players unlikely to invest in Jet Airways, may skip bidding

Indian businesses with interest in aviation are not inclined to invest in Jet Airways, which will be put up for an open auction by a lenders’ consortium shortly. While the $103-billion Tata group has been at the centre of the narrative when it comes to possible contenders for buying Jet, at least two sources in the know said there’s no such plan.

The Tatas already operate two airlines — Vistara and AirAsia India — along with foreign partners Singapore Airlines and Malaysia’s AirAsia, respectively. Other aviation players in the country SpiceJet and ...