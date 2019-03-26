Jet or Air India? Strategic investors in airline biz are spoilt for choice

Strategic investors in the airline business are spoilt for choice. They now can buy either Jet Airways or state-owned Air India, both of which will be up for sale.

So the question is: Which is a better buy? In terms of size, international reach, and slots, Air India is far ahead of its rival. With a fleet of 163 aircraft (which includes Alliance Air and Air India Express and it flies to over 41 international destinations and on 54 domestic routes). And Jet, which was taken over by banks on Monday, has 119 aircraft (currently more than half have been grounded), covering half the ...