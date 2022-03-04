Aviation sector veteran Sanjiv Kapoor appointed CEO of Jet Airways

-
The Kalrock Jalan consortium is putting together a senior management team as it looks to revive Jet Airways.
On Friday the consortium announced the appointment of aviation sector veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as its chief executive officer. Kapoor will take charge on April 4.
Kapoor is currently the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. Prior to joining the Oberoi group, he was the chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara, and oversaw strategy, marketing, network planning and other functions.
He led SpiceJet as its COO in 2014-15 implementing innovative pricing and marketing strategies. The period also saw the airline face a cash crunch amid high oil fares and led to a change in ownership. Kapoor left SpiceJet in 2016.
Last month the consortium appointed former Sri Lankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Vipul Gunatilleka as the Jet’s chief financial officer.
“I always believe in investing in human capital and by having Sanjiv as the CEO and Vipula as the CFO, I am certain Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone’s expectation,” Murari Lal Jalan, lead partner of the consortium and non executive chairman of Jet Airways, said.
“Working together with a very strong team of experienced aviation professionals that is being put together by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, I look forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline once again, a people-focused airline for the digital age,” Kapoor said in a statement.
