Axis AMC sacks chief dealer Viresh Joshi facing font-running investigation

Axis Mutual Fund sacked its chief dealer Viresh Joshi, who was being investigated for irregularities, according to a report in the Economic Times.
"Axis AMC has been conducting a suo moto internal investigation since February 2022, using reputed external advisors to assist with this ongoing investigation. Further to our investigation, his conduct and following the decision to suspend him, the employment of Mr. Viresh Joshi has been terminated with effect from May 18, 2022," a statement from Axis Mutual Fund read.
"Accordingly, Mr. Viresh Joshi ceases to be a Key Person of Axis AMC," it read.
Since the front-running charges have emerged, Axis Mutual Fund had to rejig fund management of seven schemes.
Earlier, Axis AMC suspended the two fund managers following the allegations of front-running. "As part of the process, two fund managers have been suspended pending investigation for potential irregularities," the AMC said.
"We take compliance with applicable legal/regulatory requirements seriously, and have zero tolerance towards any instance of non-compliance," it added.
"The media is requested not to give credence to market speculation and idle gossip, which are baseless and we strongly refute the same," the statement said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is scrutinising funds that Viresh Joshi and Deepak Agarwal managed at Axis Asset Management Co. The plans handled by Joshi and Agarwal included Axis Arbitrage Fund, Axis Banking ETF, Axis Consumption ETF, Axis Nifty ETF, Axis Quant Fund, Axis Technology ETF and Axis Value Fund.
Sebi is examining allegations of front-running and other irregularities against domestic fund managers across the asset management industry. Developments at Axis Mutual Fund have prompted the regulator to speed up probe to ensure that there is no drop in confidence in the Rs 39-trillion mutual fund industry.
Axis AMC is India’s seventh-largest asset manager with Rs 2.5 trillion ($32 billion) in assets.
