Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII rises 11%

Private lender on Monday reported 94 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,160 crore as against Rs 1,112 crore reported in the same quarter of last year (Q1FY21).

The net interest income (NII) of the lender rose 11 per cent Rs 7,760 crore from Rs 6,985 crores in Q1FY21. Net interest margin (NIM) for the June quarter stood at 3.46 per cent.

Gross non performing assets (NPAs) stood at 3.85 per cent at the end of June quarter, higher than 3.7 per cent in the previous quarter, but lower than 4.72 per cent in the year-ago period.

The Bank’s operating profit for the quarter grew 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,416 crore, while the core operating profit was up 13 per cent to Rs 5,896 crore.

Meanwhile, Fee income during the quarter rose 62 per cent year-on-year on lower base and granular fee composition improving.

The Bank saw overall loan book growth of 12 per cent on a year-on-year basis, driven by all three business segments. Retail loans grew 14 per cent YOY, but were flat on sequential basis. Q1 disbursements in the retail segment were up around 3.3 times YoY

Corporate loans increased 8 per cent YoY and 1.3 per cent QoQ, while SME loans rose 18 per cent YoY led by tech driven transformation initiative ‘Sankalp’

Ahead of the today, Axis Bank's scrip closed flat at Rs 754.95 on NSE.