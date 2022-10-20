JUST IN
Business Standard

Axis Bank's Q2 net profit jumps 70% to Rs 5,330 cr as provisions slide

The lender's net interest income rose 31% on an annual basis and 10% on a sequential basis

Topics
Axis Bank | Q2 results

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Axis Bank
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Private lender Axis Bank reported a better-than-expected 70% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as bad loan provisions slid and asset quality improved.

Net profit rose to Rs 5,330 crore in the three months to Sept. 30 from Rs 3,133 crore a year ago, Mumbai-based Axis Bank said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 4,437 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Provisions for bad loans dropped 68% year-on-year to Rs 550 crore, while the gross bad loan ratio, a measure of asset quality, improved to 2.50% at the end of September from 2.76% at end-June.

The lender's net interest income rose 31% on an annual basis and 10% on a sequential basis. On Thursday, the bank's scrip on BSE closed 0.5% lower at Rs 825.40.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank said: “Over the past 12 months, we have made significant strides across every identified priority area. The focus on customer obsession and digitisation has got our acquisition engine humming. The core operating profits and margins have grown on the back of strong performance across business segments."

Indian banks are expected to report strong profit growth for the September quarter as lending improved despite a slew of rate hikes by the central bank to tame high inflation. However, analysts have been sceptical about Axis Bank's loan and margin growth which have lagged peers.

For the second quarter, Axis Bank's net advances grew 18% year-on-year and 4% compared to the previous quarter. Larger peer HDFC Bank last week reported a 23.4% on-year growth in loans.

Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, rose to 3.96% from 3.39% in the same period a year earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 17:09 IST

