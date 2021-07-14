B2B e-commerce co Moglix names Mukund Vasudevan SVP-strategic partnerships

B2B e-commerce Unicorn has appointed Mukund Vasudevan as Senior Vice President-Strategic Partnerships. Vasudevan will be leading large transformation initiatives for customers and vendors globally.

Vasudevan brings over 28 years of global leadership experience in the manufacturing and chemical sectors. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Vasudevan has held leadership positions at Ecolab, Pentair, Schlumberger, and McKinsey and led enterprise customer collaborations in the markets of USA, the Middle East, Brazil, and India.

“We are delighted to have Mukund on board. His expertise in leading teams, driving growth, and transforming businesses will be invaluable to our journey towards global expansion,” said Rahul Garg, CEO, and founder, “His expertise in the manufacturing and consulting domains will enable us to add value to customers and suppliers in our ecosystem.”

As the Managing Director at Ecolab, he was instrumental in accelerating the growth and improving the profitability of the company in India and South Asia. Also as the Country Head of Pentair, he led the company’s efforts to register 10x growth for the company in 6 years. He has advised several Fortune 500 on strategy, operations, and organizational effectiveness during his stint with McKinsey.

“I am passionate about manufacturing and making in India for the world. I am excited about Moglix’s vision to create the operating system of the future for the manufacturing sector,” said Vasudevan. “I look forward to being a part of the Moglix journey to make B2B supply chains more efficient through the use of technology.”

Moglix is one of Asia’s largest and fastest-growing B2B Commerce The company recently raised Series E round of funding and attained unicorn status in May 2021. The company employs over 1000 people, has an on-ground supply chain footprint spanning over 35 locations across India, the Middle East, the U.K., and Southeast Asia. The company offers technology-enabled supply chain solutions to 800 large enterprises and 3000 manufacturing plants across 120 geographies worldwide.