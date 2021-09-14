B2B edtech Eupheus Learning raises $10 mn in Series C from Lightrock India

Eupheus Learning, a Delhi-based leading B2B company, has raised $10 million in Series C from Lightrock India, a global private equity platform. Through the fundraising, Eupheus Learning will scale faster, pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions. It aims to democratise access to 21st Century learning solutions to school students.

With the funding, Eupheus Learning aims to fuel both product portfolio as well as the geographical and segment reach.

“With the evolution of online teaching and the impact of Covid-19 on the education sector, we are assisting schools to adopt a hybrid form of teaching and learning experience by providing 21st-century learning solutions to students,” said Sarvesh Shrivastava, co-founder and managing director, Eupheus Learning.

Eupheus Learning has a classroom-first curriculum focussed approach. With the introduction of NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, there has been an improved adoption and demand from schools for new-age solutions and its partnerships with the supplemental solution With its large catalogue of curricular and supplemental offerings, Eupheus Learning works with more than 5,500 schools in India and the Middle East.

Founded by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri, and Amit Kapoor in June 2017, Eupheus Learning has partnerships with 5,500 schools and reaches 4 million students. It has recently launched 2 mega competitions – “National Coding Competition – Code2Win” and “Olympiad through ISFO,” which will have a combined total registration of close to 1 million students in India.

“The unprecedented disruption of a classroom due to pandemic-driven digitalization presents a rare opportunity for schools to adopt hybrid learning models and improve learning outcomes for students,” said Divya Venkatavaraghavan from Lightrock.

Earlier this year, Eupheus raised $4.1 million in Series B led by Kuwait-based United Education Company (UEC) and Al Rayan Holding Company for domestic and international expansion.