B2B edtech Eupheus Learning raises $10 mn in Series C from Lightrock India

-
ALSO READ
India's edtech firms aim global as a massive consolidation plays out
Edtech firms Byju's, Unacademy, upGrad to benefit as Chinese players tumble
Aakash transforming into hybrid edtech firm after Byju's $1 bn acquisition
Boost your skills via e-learning to enhance your career in Covid times
Edtech startup Avishkaar raises Rs 5 crore of funding in pre-series A
-
Eupheus Learning, a Delhi-based leading B2B edtech company, has raised $10 million in Series C funding from Lightrock India, a global private equity platform. Through the fundraising, Eupheus Learning will scale faster, pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions. It aims to democratise access to 21st Century learning solutions to school students.
With the funding, Eupheus Learning aims to fuel both product portfolio as well as the geographical and segment reach.
“With the evolution of online teaching and the impact of Covid-19 on the education sector, we are assisting schools to adopt a hybrid form of teaching and learning experience by providing 21st-century learning solutions to students,” said Sarvesh Shrivastava, co-founder and managing director, Eupheus Learning.
Eupheus Learning has a classroom-first curriculum focussed approach. With the introduction of NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, there has been an improved adoption and demand from schools for new-age solutions and its partnerships with the supplemental solution companies. With its large catalogue of curricular and supplemental offerings, Eupheus Learning works with more than 5,500 schools in India and the Middle East.
Founded by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri, and Amit Kapoor in June 2017, Eupheus Learning has partnerships with 5,500 schools and reaches 4 million students. It has recently launched 2 mega competitions – “National Coding Competition – Code2Win” and “Olympiad through ISFO,” which will have a combined total registration of close to 1 million students in India.
“The unprecedented disruption of a classroom due to pandemic-driven digitalization presents a rare opportunity for schools to adopt hybrid learning models and improve learning outcomes for students,” said Divya Venkatavaraghavan from Lightrock.
Earlier this year, Eupheus raised $4.1 million in Series B funding led by Kuwait-based United Education Company (UEC) and Al Rayan Holding Company for domestic and international expansion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU