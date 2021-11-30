B2B packaging solutions startup DCGpac.com raises Rs 5 cr in pre-series A

Online B2B solutions startup DCGpac.com has raised Rs 5 crore in a Pre-Series A round, led by Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns. The company is looking to invest the funds in technology and marketing, and in specific growth initiatives.

DCGpac has sold over 200 million products across India to date. In revenue terms, it is growing more than 15 per cent month-on-month. It turned EBITDA positive this September. Its core strengths are industry focus, design, customization, vendor management, distribution and technology.

DCGpac team is led by Suresh Bansal, a serial entrepreneur with experience in packaging, logistics and technology domains.

Apoova Rajan Sharma, Founder & President at Venture Catalysts said, “We lead consumer-led lives in the contemporary world, and plays an important role within our economic ecosystem. As the industry continues to grow at a 26 per cent CAGR, we look forward to catalysing the expansion in this segment through our association with DCGpac.com”.

On receiving the funding, Suresh Bansal, Founder, DCGpac said, "We are growing 15 per cent month-on-month. There is a huge addressable market in front of us. Look at the growth of e-commerce and food industries! We will certainly accelerate our growth much more. With this fundraiser, we also have opportunities to invest in disruptive models and technology, and establish ourselves tremendously. We will continue to service our customers with increasing energy. We thank Venture Catalysts and 9 Unicorns in leading this round and believing in us."