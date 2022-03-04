B2B sales intelligence firm Apollo.io raises $110 mn in Sequoia-led round

-
Apollo.io, the integrated B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, said that it has closed $110 million in a Series C round of funding led by Sequoia Capital, along with existing investors Tribe Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and NewView Capital. With this funding round, Apollo.io will accelerate its product-led growth, increasing its investment in product and engineering by nearly 300 per cent to continue to build the best platform in its category. Apollo.io has raised over $150 million to date.
This Series C round of funding comes at a pivotal moment for Apollo.io. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has nearly tripled in the past 12 months. Since announcing its Series B round of funding three months ago, Apollo.io expanded its paid customer base by nearly 60 per cent to over 15,000 paying customers.
“Apollo’s mission is to make world-class go-to-market solutions simple and accessible to all,” said Tim Zheng, Co-founder and CEO, Apollo.io. “We are one of the fastest-growing sales platforms integrating the most accurate buyer data with powerful engagement, automation, and intelligence tools to easily find and target the right buyer at the right time with the right message. This funding will enable us to hire the very best people in the industry, continue to build and market our category-leading sales intelligence and engagement platform, and accelerate our growth with investments in marketing and sales.”
Apollo.io helps over one million professionals, across 160,000 companies, automate their sales processes and 10X their revenue. Apollo.io's platform includes a B2B contact database with information on over 220 million buyers. Furthermore, the platform offers powerful and smart sales engagement features to help sales teams automate their workflows and outreach driving increased productivity. Apollo.io streamlines the sales process by integrating with other sales tools including Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, Sendgrid, and LinkedIn.
“Apollo.io simplifies the convoluted and manual processes of sales prospecting—ultimately, making smart, data-driven GTM (go-to-market) simple and accessible to all,” said Sonya Huang, Partner at Sequoia. “Tim and the Apollo team have built a product-led tool that is beloved by thousands of customers. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apollo on their journey to help every company reach its full potential.”
Earlier in the month, Apollo ranked 3rd on G2's prestigious 2022 Fastest Growing Products list, beating 1000s of companies across the reviewer's website.
