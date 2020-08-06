Baba Ramdev to set up gurukul on vedic culture and yoga in Ayodhya

-
Yoga Guru and founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Baba Ramdev, has extended a helping hand to the Adityanath government in developing Ayodhya as religious city. While the Uttar Pradesh government has proposed to set up a spiritual township in Ayodhya along the lines of Angkorwat of Cambodia, Ramdev has decided to open a Gurukul here.
The yoga guru, who arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday to attend the Bhoomipujan programme for the Ram temple, said that Patanjali Yogpeeth would open a grand Gurukul in the holy town soon. He said that on this occasion, the Patanjali Yogpeeth has decided to construct a Gurukul where people from across the world would come to learn Yoga and Vedic culture of the country. This would Ramdev's first Gurukul in Uttar Pradesh.
Soon after the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Adityanath government had prepared a proposal to set up a new spiritual township called Ichchwakupuri. The UP government is planning to develop this new township like Angkorwat in Cambodia at the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.
The stretch of this spiritual town Ichchwakupuri will be from Guptarghat in Ayodhya to the Ram Janam Bhoomi temple. In this new township, depiction of Vedic culture and Hindu rituals via audiovisual media would be developed. Research Centres, auditoriums and Gurukuls would be constructed in the township where the life of Lord Ram will be shown on films, pictures and digital books. The Ramdev's gurukul could also be a part of the township.
