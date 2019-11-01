JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Corporate debtors set to get IBC immunity against attachment of assets

Slowdown pangs: Q2 GDP growth likely to slip below 5%, says govt
Business Standard

Bad news for telcos: Govt unlikely to waive Rs 1.3-trillion AGR payout

The industry has been seeking relief on penalty and interest on the AGR dues while asking for a staggered payment format

Arup Roychoudhury & Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The government is likely to rule out any waiver or reduction in the Rs 1.33 trillion payout by telcos, as a result of the recent Supreme court order on the definition of adjusted gross revenue, according to a source in the know.

While telcos may have to fork out the full amount, the government will possibly make a representation to the court asking for an extension of the three-month deadline, imposed by SC, to make the payment. The committee of secretaries (CoS), which has been set up to look into issues related to the financially-stressed telecom industry, met for the first time ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, November 01 2019. 23:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU