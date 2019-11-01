Bad news for telcos: Govt unlikely to waive Rs 1.3-trillion AGR payout

The government is likely to rule out any waiver or reduction in the Rs 1.33 trillion payout by telcos, as a result of the recent Supreme court order on the definition of adjusted gross revenue, according to a source in the know.

While telcos may have to fork out the full amount, the government will possibly make a representation to the court asking for an extension of the three-month deadline, imposed by SC, to make the payment. The committee of secretaries (CoS), which has been set up to look into issues related to the financially-stressed telecom industry, met for the first time ...