Bain & Co, BCG and Amazon top recruiters as IIM-A wraps summer placements

With Bain & Company, Amazon and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) being top recruiters in each of the three rounds, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has wrapped up the summer placement process for the PGP class of 2022.
While Bain & Company and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) extended 20 and 19 offers, respectively, in the first round, Amazon made 14 offers in the second round with TCS being top recruiter with 15 offers in the third round.
IIM Ahmedabad follows a round system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. Held virtually this year, the first round of the summer placement process comprised four cohorts including investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.
The second round comprised 7 cohorts including advertising & media, consumer electronics, consumer goods & durables, consumer services, conglomerates, retail B2B & B2C and pharma–health care. On the other hand, the third round saw 11 cohorts including banking & insurance, financial services, consumer technology, core manufacturing & infrastructure, education tech, enterprise tech, food & dairy, govt enterprises, analytics & IT consulting, renewable energy & green tech and social enterprises & NGOs.
Over 50 firms participated in the third round with the consumer tech cohort seeing recruiters like Info Edge, People Interactive, Razorpay and PayU.
Vedanta was the top recruiter in the core manufacturing & infrastructure cohort with 6 offers, while new recruiter Unacademy made 9 offers in the education and tech sector. While enterprise tech included companies like Adobe, Atlassian Corporation, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and Sprinklr, the renewable energy and green tech cohort saw participation from Amplus Solar and ReNew Power.
Banking & insurance sector saw participation from firms like Reserve Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. IIM Ahmedabad saw new recruiters like Atlassian, BPCL, DuPont, Everest Instruments, Oracle and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) participate in the third round.
Earlier, a pool of 50 recruiters participated in the first round and 40 in the second round.
In the second round, HUL too, made 13 offers in the consumer goods & durables cohort, apart from Airtel (5 offers) in the consumer services, Samsung (6) in consumer electronics, and TAS (7) in the conglomerates cohort. In the first round, other prominent recruiters included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, GEP Consulting, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Strategy, among others.
