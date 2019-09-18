Bain, TPG in talks to buy minority stake in Tata Capital Financial Services

Private equity (PE) firms Bain Capital and TPG Capital are believed to be in preliminary talks on acquiring a minority stake in the Tata group’s Tata Capital Financial Services (TCFSL). According to sources in the know, the Tatas are in discussions with a clutch of PE funds to gauge their interest and may offer anything between 10 and 15 per cent, based on the valuation that it could get for such a transaction.

A spokesperson for Bain Capital said “no comment” when asked about the talks. TPG declined to comment on the matter. A Tata Sons spokesperson declined to ...