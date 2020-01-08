JUST IN
Bajaj Allianz moves core policy administration system onto TCS BaNCS Cloud

The company has successfully moved its core policy administration system for its travel lines of businesses

BS Reporter 

TCS
TCS | Photo: Shutterstock

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a private sector general insurance firm in India, has successfully moved its core policy administration system for its travel lines of businesses onto TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance.
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 22:27 IST

