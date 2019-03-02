Bajaj Allianz to focus on living benefits, youth not buying life cover: CEO

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is focusing more on providing living benefits to its customers than protection to their families after death. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tarun Chugh said, “We have changed our strategy and moved to life goals.” To industry observers this might seem to be against the sector trend, where many insurance companies have shifted focus from market-linked products to pure-protection products.

Chugh, however, said, “The median age in India is 25. Those who are in their 20s are not looking for life cover.” Market-linked products ...