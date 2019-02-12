Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp in price war for two-wheeler market share

The country’s two biggest two-wheeler makers have quietly begun a price war and are banking on aggressive discounts and schemes, even in a month that typically sees low or no discounts, to claw market bike share in a period. This, when inventory has been piling up with dealers.

Hero MotoCorp published full page ads on Monday, announcing an attractive insurance scheme that gives buyers five-year own-damage accident cover. The company’s move is seen as a defensive strategy to thwart competition from Bajaj Auto. Its Pune-based rival, Bajaj, has been turning the heat on Hero's ...