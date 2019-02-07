Bajaj drops iconic 'Hamara Bajaj' tagline to highlight global ambitions

In a media interaction at the launch of the recent corporate campaign for Bajaj Auto, the company’s managing director, Rajiv Bajaj said that he wanted people around the world to think Bajaj whenever they thought about motorcycles.

As the country’s largest exporter of two-wheelers, he believes that such an ambition is well within the brand’s grasp. The latest corporate campaign positions Brand Bajaj as ‘The world’s favourite Indian’, stepping away from the familiar and popular ‘hamara Bajaj’ tagline in an attempt to showcase its global ...