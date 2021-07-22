Bajaj Auto Q1 net drops 20% QoQ to Rs 1,061 crore but beats estimates

Bajaj Auto’s net profit for the June quarter fell compared to the previous three months that ended in March, but beat estimates. It came on the back of Covid-19 induced local lockdowns which stalled production and shut dealerships. Net profit of the Pune-based two-wheeler maker fell 20 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,061 crore in the April-June period.

A Bloomberg poll of analysts pegged it at Rs992-crore. Year-on-year company’s net profit rose 50.2 percent to Rs1061 crore. But the earnings are not strictly comparable to the Q1 of FY21 due to the nationwide lockdown it saw.

Overall vehicle sales (including exports) at the maker of Pulsar motorcycles and RE three wheelers fell 14 per cent sequentially to 1,006,014 units in the reported quarter as the pandemic upended lives in urban as well as rural India. Company’s revenue during the quarter also declined sequentially to Rs 7,386 crore from Rs 8,596 crore. The lower volumes and higher raw material prices singed margins pulling it down to 15.6 per cent in June quarter from 18.1 per cent in March quarter.

Lower revenue from operations resulted in loss on spread of fixed costs by about 160 bps. Increase in cost of raw-material, net of increase in prices, resulted in lower EBITDA margin by about 220 bps, To some extent, the fall was cushioned by higher dollar realisation and improved mix, the company said in the statement.

“It was a tough quarter as the volumes didn’t pan out the way we had expected. Going into the quarter, in March, the severity of the second wave was not known. By the end of March it engulfed the whole country—first the North and then the South,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, The lesser than expected volumes impacted Bajaj’s operating leverage.

Sharma said things have started looking up since the second half of June, particularly for three wheelers which is a cash cow for the company. Bajaj is a market leader in all segments of three-wheelers. The company retailed 7,000 three-wheelers as against the expectation of 5,000. Though the monthly run rate is far lower than what it was in FY20 when it retailed an average of 25,000-30,000 units, the month-on-month improvement is encouraging, he said.

Meanwhile, the company's exports have been steady at 200,000 units a month. They are expected to improve once lockdowns in Uganda and the Philippines are lifted. Overall, Sharma expects the September quarter to surpass the year ago period on all fronts--exports, domestic motorcycle and three-wheelers

Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities expects Bajaj’s exports to witness a healthy growth in FY22E on the back of positive traction in African market. He also expects the domestic two-wheeler industry to recover gradually in Q2FY22E onwards. “Domestic three-wheeler business would bounce back strongly in FY22E. In view of healthy exports, recovery in high-margin three-wheeler business, margin expansion, improving return ratio and strong balance sheet, we have BUY rating on the company for a two-year target price of Rs 3,870,” said Shah.

Separately, the company announced formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary to sharpen focus for the electric mobility segment. “The wholly owned subsidiary will leverage the growth opportunities in the evolving mobility space and will help the company to venture into the manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles in the 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and light 4-wheeler categories,' it said in a statement.

A corporate structure will allow us to partner, get into alliances and give us the flexibility to move with a greater speed. All the EV business will get into this company,” said Sharma. As of now e-Chetak is the only electric offering the company has. It plans to launch the electric three wheeler by the end of this fiscal.

Charging ahead

Ø Floats a wholly owned subsidiary for electric mobility

Ø The new subsidiary to help in moving with greater speed

Ø To launch electric-three wheeler by end of FY22

Ø E-Chetak to be sold in 25 cities by end of Q4FY22