Bajaj Auto Q4 standalone net up 10% to Rs 1,469 cr despite revenue dip

Two- and three-wheeler maker on Wednesday declared a 10.3 per cent increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,468.95 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 1,332.07 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Total revenue from operations for the automaker came in at Rs 7,974.84 crore, down 7.2 per cent from Rs 8,596.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

The profit for the quarter was aided by an exceptional income of Rs 315.28 crore towards incentive receivable from the State Government of Maharashtra.

“The company continues to face severe supply chain challenges, especially in Q4FY22, impacting sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles”, said Dinesh Thapar, CFO of the company.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 140 per equity share) which is subject to the approval of shareholders. Total payout towards dividend would amount to Rs 4,051 crore, the company said.

“Domestic commercial vehicle business recorded a growth of 47 per cent as against industry growth of 21 per cent. As a result share in domestic market stands at 62 per cent (improved by 10.9 per cent over FY21). International business recorded its highest ever sales of over 2.5 million vehicles for FY22. With sales of over $2 billion, exports now contribute over 52% of our net sales,” said the firm said.

The stock closed at Rs 3,909.65 on April 27 at BSE.