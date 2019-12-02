JUST IN
Bajaj Auto reports a slight dip in November sales at 403,223 units

The company had sold 406,930 units in the same month a year-ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bajaj Auto's 2019 edition of Dominar 400. Photo: YouTube screenshot
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a marginal dip of 0.9 per cent in total sales at 403,223 units in November this year.

Domestic sales in November this year were at 2,07,775 units as against 2,34,818 units, showing a decline of 11.5 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a filing to BSE.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,43,446 units, a marginal decline of 0.8 per cent, as compared to 3,46,544 units sold in November last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales dropped to 59,777 units as against 60,386 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in November were at 1,95,448 units as against 1,72,112 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.
