Bajaj Finance: Focus shifts from growth to capital preservation

For a business largely dependent by volumes, the March quarter (Q4) results of Bajaj Finance are a good indicator as to how financials can get derailed if lending halts for seven-eight days in a quarter. For the first time in six years, Bajaj Finance reported a contraction in net profit, down 19 per cent year-on-year because of higher provisioning costs. Pre-tax profit fell 29 per cent year-on-year.

New customer acquisitions plunged 22 per cent sequentially in Q4. Before the results, Morgan Stanley had already assumed that new customer growth may be negligible in FY21. With key ...