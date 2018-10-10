JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Bhilai Steel Plant blast: CEO removed, two other officials suspended
Business Standard

Bandhan Bank Q2 profit jumps 47% to Rs 4.9 billion; NPA up marginally

Net profit rose to Rs 4.88 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 3.31 billion a year

Reuters 

Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank

India's Bandhan Bank Ltd posted a 47.3 per cent jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest earned.

Net profit rose to Rs 4.88 billion ($65.8 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 3.31 billion a year earlier, the Kolkata-based bank said in a statement.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.29 per cent by end-September, compared with 1.26 per cent in the previous quarter and 1.43 per cent a year earlier.
First Published: Wed, October 10 2018. 14:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements