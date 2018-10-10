Bandhan Bank Q2 profit jumps 47% to Rs 4.9 billion; NPA up marginally

-
India's Bandhan Bank Ltd posted a 47.3 per cent jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest earned.
Net profit rose to Rs 4.88 billion ($65.8 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 3.31 billion a year earlier, the Kolkata-based bank said in a statement.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.29 per cent by end-September, compared with 1.26 per cent in the previous quarter and 1.43 per cent a year earlier.
