Bandhan Bank Q4 net soars to Rs 1,902 crore; NII up 45% to Rs 2,539.8 cr

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank’s net profit soared to Rs 1,902 crore in the January-March quarter of FY22 compared to Rs 103 crore in the same period a year ago, aided by low provisions and higher net interest income (NII). In the previous quarter, it had earned net profit worth Rs 859 crore.

NII of the lender increased 45 per cent to Rs 2,539.8 crore, as the advances of the lender jumped 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Non-interest income rose 38 per cent to Rs 964.4 crore in the same period. Net interest margin (NIM), a measure of profitability, increased to 8.7 per cent in the current quarter versus 7.8 per cent in the preceding quarter. Provisions of the lender fell to Rs 4.7 crore in Q4FY22 versus Rs 1,570.7 crore in the same period a year-ago, a drop of nearly 100 per cent. The bank’s NPAs have come down significantly hence the provisions of the lender have decreased.

Asset quality of the lender improved, with gross NPAs at 6.46 per cent compared to 10.8 per cent in the preceding quarter. Net NPAs dropped to 1.66 per cent in the same period. Collection efficiency of the bank stood at 99 per cent, with the micro credit portfolio showing a collection efficiency of 99 per cent, excluding NPAs.

Advances of the lender grew 14 per cent to Rs 99,340 crore at the end of the March quarter, with housing finance portfolio growing at 16.6 per cent YoY, commercial banking portfolio growing at 61 per cent, and retail loans growing at 40 per cent. The emerging entrepreneur’s business (EEB) portfolio saw a growth of 7 per cent YoY.

The bank’s strategic plan is to diversify its loan portfolio, which is currently very heavy on the micro credit side, to non-micro credit loans. The bank’s micro credit portfolio was 60 per cent last year, which now stands at 47 per cent. Housing loans share has increased to 24 per cent, and commercial banking portfolio share is now 28 per cent.

“We feel that our micro credit loans are gradually coming down, proportionate to the total bank advances, and we by 2025, micro credit loans share will be 26 per cent,” said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, .