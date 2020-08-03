Bandhan Bank says meets all licensing norms with promoters' 21% stake sale

promoters on Monday offloaded nearly 21 per cent stake in the bank to comply with ownership rules set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bandhan Financial Holdings (BFHL), the holding company of the bank, sold nearly 337.4 million shares at a minimum of Rs 311 apiece to raise Rs 10,500 crore. The stake sale was done through multiple block deals on the stock exchange platform.

Shares of tanked 10.6 per cent to end at Rs 309 on the BSE, where shares worth Rs 11,800 crore changed hands.

“All the licensing conditions for the bank are now complied with,” said in a statement.

Last year, the central bank had imposed restrictions on branch expansion on the bank after it had failed to lower promoter stake to 40 per cent.

Prior to the stake sale, BFHL’s stake stood at 60.96 per cent.

In 2018, when Bandhan Bank got listed the promoter stake stood at 82.3 per cent. Since then, the bank had been exploring various options to dilute the promoter stake to meet the requirement.

In October 2019, mortgage lender Gruh Finance was merged with the bank. Following the merger, the stake of the holding company had declined to 60.96 per cent.

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and JM Financial were the investment bankers that handled the share sale.

While the domestic market has seen bigger share sales through block deals, this was one of the largest in terms of percentage shareholding, said experts.