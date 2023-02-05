JUST IN
Sebi, RBI should keep mkt stable, Adani rout company specific issue: FM
FMCG makers see shoots of revival in rural mkt, increase marketing spends
Tata Power to operationalise solar cell, module facility by Dec: CEO Sinha
New York Life Insurance to invest Rs 290 cr in Max Group's realty project
Tata Motors to operationalise Ford's Sanand unit in Gujarat in 12-18 months
Ceat looks for opportunities as world seeks alternative to China: Official
ONGC to ramp up exploration for oil, gas; looks for collaborations
Gizmore eyes Rs 200 crore business from smartwatches next fiscal
Godrej Properties adds 15 land parcels with sales potential of Rs 27,500 cr
Groundnut oil bullish but other edibles slip in absence of support: Experts
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Sebi, RBI should keep mkt stable, Adani rout company specific issue: FM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bangladesh wants coal cost relief, no change in PPA: Adani Power

Last week, Bangladesh news agency, UNB reported that BNPB has sought revision of PPA

Topics
Bangladesh | Adani Power | power purchase agreements

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), which is a key beneficiary of Adani's Godda power plant, has not sought revision of the power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project, Adani Power told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bangladesh

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 19:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.