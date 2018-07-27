Bank of Baroda net profit more than doubles at Rs 5.28 billion in Q1

Bank of Baroda's net profit more than doubled at Rs 5.28 billion in the first quarter ended June 2018 on improvement in interest margin. The stabilisation of asset quality leading to fall in provisions for bad loans also helped to report robust growth in net profit. had posted a net profit of Rs 2.03 billion in April-June last year. Bank of Baroda's net interest income rose by 28.7 per cent at Rs 43.81 billion in the first quarter this fiscal. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.65% in the first quarter, from 2.51% during the corresponding period last year.