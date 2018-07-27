JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services net up 34% at Rs 2.69 billion

Reliance to stop Iranian oil imports from November if US sanctions kick in
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda net profit more than doubles at Rs 5.28 billion in Q1

Bank of Baroda had posted a net profit of Rs 2.03 billion in April-June last year

BS Reporter 

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda's net profit more than doubled at Rs 5.28 billion in the first quarter ended June 2018 on improvement in interest margin. The stabilisation of asset quality leading to fall in provisions for bad loans also helped to report robust growth in net profit. Bank of Baroda had posted a net profit of Rs 2.03 billion in April-June last year. Bank of Baroda's net interest income rose by 28.7 per cent at Rs 43.81 billion in the first quarter this fiscal. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.65% in the first quarter, from 2.51% during the corresponding period last year.
.
First Published: Fri, July 27 2018. 23:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements