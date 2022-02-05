Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 2,197 cr on lower provisions

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda shares trade weak ahead of Q2 results; here's what to expect
SBI, Bank of Baroda to report Q3 results on Saturday; here's what to expect
Bank of Baroda posts net profit of Rs 1,208 cr in Q1; NII rises 16%
Bank of Baroda back in black in Q1, posts net profit of Rs 1,208 cr
Bank of Baroda Q2 net profit up 24% at Rs 2,088 cr, asset quality improves
-
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda's net profit doubled to Rs 2,197 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3FY22), aided by higher net interest income and lower provisions.
Net interest income of the lender jumped 14.38 per cent to Rs 8,552 crore in the reporting quarter. Net interest margin, a measure of profitability, of the bank stood at 3.13 per cent, up 36 basis points from the year ago period.
Provisions fell over 27 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,506 crore. The bank is holding additional provision of Rs 558.93 crore over and above the provision as per IRAC norms in certain stressed standard advances on prudent basis.
Asset quality of the bank improved both sequentially and on a YoY basis, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 7.25 per cent. Similarly, net NPAs improved to 2.25 per cent in Q3FY22.
Domestic advances rose 3.36 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 6.54 trillion, of which retail loan portfolio rose by 11.13 per cent. Deposits, on the other hand, increased 5 per cent YoY to Rs 8.76 trillion, with domestic low cost deposits up by 12.86 per cent YoY.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU