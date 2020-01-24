Bank of Baroda's Q3 profit before tax rises 34% to Rs 5,748 crore

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda’s profit before tax (PBT) rose by 34.61 per cent to Rs 5,748 crore for the December 2019 quarter (Q3FY20).

The comparable PBT for Q3FY19 was Rs 4,270 crore.

It posted net loss of the amalgamated of Rs 1,407 crore for Q3FY20. The net profit for Q3FY19 stood at Rs 436 crore.

Shares of closed at Rs 95.6 apiece on the BSE, up 0.84 per cent from the previous close. Bank announced results after close of trading hours.

Bank had to make higher provisions for non-performing asets ( NPAs) for accounts which Reserve Bank of India flagged in annual financial inspection for Fy19.

It reported reported divergence in NPAs of Rs 5,250 crore. As consequences its provisions for bad loans went up by 47 per cent to Rs 6,621 crore in Q3Fy20 from Rs 4,505 crore in Q3Fy19. The provisions coverage ratio of NPAs stood at 77.77 per cent at end of December 2019.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 73,140 crore (10.91 per cent), while the net NPA ratio stood at 4.75 per cent for December 2019.

This figure is for the amalgamated entity. The three-way merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank, and Dena Bank came into effect during the first quarter (Q1FY20).

Net interest income (NII) increased by nind per cent to Rs 7,128 crore in Q3, while net interest margin (NIM) improved by 19 Basis points to 2.8 per cent in Q3FY20 from 2.62 per cent last year.

Domestic advances showed meagre growth at Rs 5.44 trillion in Q3Fy20, from Rs 5.44 trillion a year ago. The retail loans grew by 15.3 per cent.

Domestic deposits increased by 1.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7.82 trillion as on December 31, 2019. The share of low-cost Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits stood at 38.8 per cent at end of December 2019.

Capital adequacy ratio was at 13.48 per cent, and CET-1 at 9.85 per cent at end of December 2019 (Q3Fy20).