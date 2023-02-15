JUST IN
Indian advertising market to grow 16% in 2023: Pitch Madison report
Business Standard

Banks may recover close to 45% of claim from Srei Group resolution

Lenders may get nearly 45% of the admitted claim of Rs 32,750 crore from NARCL

Topics
Srei | Banks | asset reconstruction companies

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Viom deal to help Srei Infra's metrics

Banks are likely to recover close to 45 per cent of their claims from the Srei group resolution after lenders voted to sell the company to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). According to sources, the gross amount payable by NARCL is close to Rs 15,000 crore, as against the admitted claim of Rs 32,750 crore.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 21:10 IST

