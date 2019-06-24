Banks want Reliance Jio to give minimum business guarantee to InvITs

Indian lenders, who are in discussions with Reliance Industries (RIL) on transfer of latter’s telecom debt worth $15.4 billion, or ~1.07 trillion, to two infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), are seeking guaranteed business to the InvITs. Termed as ‘take or pay’, RIL may be asked to give minimum business guarantee to the InvITs — whether the company uses the telecom infrastructure or not.

