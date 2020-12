Barely a week before the deadline, IBC resumption hangs in balance

Barely a week left for the expiry of the suspension of bankruptcy proceedings against companies, the government is still undecided whether to extend the suspension further or not because “arguments on both sides are strong”, a senior government official told Business Standard. The official said that while on the one hand green shoots were visible in the economy and the stock market was booming, on the other things were not moving under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “Both are valid arguments.

A decision has not been taken yet... But there is a deadline ...