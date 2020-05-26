Bata: Despite subdued Q4, hope of faster recovery may keep sentiment intact

There are no doubts that businesses across industries will take a couple of quarters or more to recover, but the ones that could see a faster recovery will grab investor attention. Bata could be an example here.

Although Bata’s March 2020 quarter (Q4) earnings, announced on Monday a market holiday, were below expectations, its stock ended Tuesday with 0.8 per cent gains even as leading indices slipped marginally. To start with, amid the Covid-19-led lockdown, Bata’s top-line declined by 8.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 619.7 crore, about 8 per cent lower than consensus ...