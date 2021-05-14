Bata India appoints ex-Britannia exec Gunjan Shah as country CEO

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Gunjan Shah | Photo: LinkedIn

Footwear major Bata India has appointed Gunjan Shah as its new chief executive officer. Shah, who has been serving at Britannia Industries as its chief commercial officer, will take up his new role next month.

Sandip Kataria, Bata India's current CEO, has been elevated to the position of global CEO of Bata brands. An alumni of IIM Calcutta, Shah has experience of working in sectors like consumer durables, FMCG and telecom. He worked for Asian Paints and Motorola early in the career, before joining Britannia in 2007.

First Published: Fri, May 14 2021. 20:06 IST

