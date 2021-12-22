Battered Paytm gets its first bullish rating from a major broker

-
ALSO READ
Puravankara hits pause button on warehousing JV with Morgan Stanley
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
History repeats in Paytm IPO flop
Sterling Accuris to raise Rs 250 crore from fund managed by Morgan Stanley
Paytm's GMV up 131% to $11.2 billion in Oct as festive-time spends rise
-
India’s digital payments giant Paytm has received a bullish rating from a major broker after a dismal listing and a spate of bearish views since then.
Morgan Stanley has started coverage on the digital payments startup with an overweight rating and a price target of 1,875 rupees, which implies 43% upside from Tuesday’s close. It sees attractive risk to reward after the stock dropped to a record low earlier this week, and values the firm at $17 billion.
Paytm’s “profitability should improve sharply as financial services scales up” with the company breaking even at operating profit level in fiscal year 2025,” analysts including Sumeet Kariwala wrote in a note on Tuesday.
The U.S. bank’s view is in contrast with its peers such as Macquarie Group Ltd. and Goldman Sachs, which have underperform and neutral ratings, respectively, on the stock. Among India-based brokers, Dolat Capital Market Pvt., earlier this month rated Paytm a buy and set a price target of 2,500 rupees. Both Morgan Stanley and Goldman were among bankers for the stock’s issue.
One 97 Communications Ltd., Paytm’s parent company, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO but a 27% plunge in its Nov. 18 debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s. The stock is now down nearly 39% from its issue price of 2,150 rupees.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU