Battery swap technology will lower the cost of acquiring EVs: Piaggio MD

Italian auto major on Wednesday made its foray into the electric vehicle segment in India with the launch of a three-wheeler model in the country. The electric three-wheeler, Ape E-City, is priced at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and comes with a swappable lithium-ion battery.The company has tied up with Chetan Maini-led Sun Mobility for battery and charging infrastructure. In this interview with Arindam Majumder, Diegio Graffi, MD & CEO at India explains why the company chose the three-wheeler segment to go electric and how a battery swap technology will bring down the acquisition cost for customers. Edited excerpts:

When you go electric, the price of your product goes up. So how does a three-wheeler product. which will be for public transport, suit your strategy?

It is true that the cost of technology for electric application is quite costly. If you compare a full electric vehicle, including cost of battery, to a conventional petrol or diesel vehicle, it is costly. That’s why we decided to start introducing the battery swap solution. In this case, the customer will not be forced to buy the battery. So in terms of price gap as compared to a conventional engine, it would not be much. Additionally, customers will enjoy a lot of incentives from the government like not paying road tax. These will take the final cost of operating the vehicle, more or less, to a conventional engine. That is the advantage to go for electric mobility in this space.

Are you also planning to come out with a fixed battery product?

In order to reduce the upfront investment cost for customers, we came out with a swappable solution. However, parallelly, we will also be studying a fixed battery solution, so that when a customer is ready for it, we are in a position to market it. There will be some advantages for the customer like zero emissions and zero noise.

Will you follow the same battery swap solution for your e-scooters too?

Scooters are something we are looking at with interest. We decided to start with three-wheelers because we felt that the potential is higher for them at the moment. As far as tow-wheelers go, we are already producing and selling electric scooters globally.

How many cities do you plan to start with initially?

For a start, we will be selling in three cities only - Chandigarh, Mohali and Gurgaon.

Will you be going for more products in the electric three-wheeler segment?

We have decided to go for a gamut of products. They will be have both - fixed and swappable battery - in the cargo and passenger segments.

Will you market these products to cab aggregators?

Definitely, partnering with aggregators will be an option. We will tie up with Sun Mobility. For developing and deploying in particular cities, Sun Mobility has taken ownership of developing the infrastructure like deploying battery swap stations, and providing the service of battery swap to final customers. We will definetely try to get one of the top cab aggregators on-board.

Are you in dialogue with Ola or Uber?

Yes, but not only for electric vehicles.

Do you think public transport rather than private ownership is an efficient way of making electric vehicles popular in India?

Success of such products depends on customer seeing value in them. Definitely, aggregators and infrastructure building are a way to reach customers. A good thing about battery swap is that it avoids one of the largest mental blocks of customer. With this option, the customer can now go to the nearest battery station, swap the battery and drive for as many kilometres as he wants.