Battle between DTH company Dish TV and YES Bank likely to escalate

The battle between DTH company Dish TV and YES Bank, its largest shareholder, is likely to escalate with the firm looking at challenging the bank over a proposal to sack the board. Sources said there is no basis for sacking the existing board members as demanded by the bank.

This is because it was under the aegis of the same board that YES Bank sanctioned loans to the company, even as late as February 2020, based on performance, they added. “The company, despite Covid-19, has performed well, reducing its debt from Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 600 crore now. It has paid all the loans of YES ...