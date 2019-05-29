Bayer says India's agriculture economy stressed, banks on new products

Biotechnology major CropScience is banking on new a business model for growth as it sees India's to be stressed in the near term and the company's bottomline has taken a hit due to a weak season. Now, it is implementing a new business model and launching new products to improve sales and profits.

D Narain, vice chairman & managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), CropScience Limited, said, "Adverse weather and drought led to a weaker-than-expected season. Overall crop economics will remain stressed in the near term and we are convinced about the long-term potential of the market.” The company incurred a Rs 79.8 crore loss in the March quarter on revenues of Rs 128.8 crore. For the entire financial year 2018-19, the arm's revenue was Rs 2,685.7 crore, up from Rs 2,749 crore in the previous financial year. The company logged a profit of Rs. 237.6 crore in FY19, a decline of 20.8 per cent from Rs 300 crore in FY18.

Sources who didn't want to be named said that Bayer CropScience is banking on Aqua K-Othrine, a new peoduct in the vector control segment under it environmental science business. This is the company's first launch in twenty years in the Indian vector control market. Aqua K-Othrine is a water-based and cuts costs by 80 per cent. Most products in thes segment use oil-based diluents such as diesel.

When asked about Bayer and Monsanto's merger in India, Narain said, “Our focus will be on product innovation, digitalisation and partnerships. Based on the anticipated completion of the merger in India, we envisage new market opportunities and operational synergies from the integration with ”

Sources, however, said that the merger is likely to be completed by September end if all expected approvals come in time.

Bayer CropScience and are listed and market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) nod is expected before September.

has two unlisted firms in the country. One is Monsanto Holdings and the other Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (MMB) -- a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Mahyco. Incase of a JV merger, the partner company has to be given the right to continue. So, Mahyco’s decision is another condition for the merger to go through.