Beauty start-up Purplle raises $33 mn in funding, gets unicorn status

has raised $33 million in a round that gave the online beauty retailer unicorn status by valuing it at $1.1 billion.

South Korean investor Paramark Ventures was a new investor in the round that had existing ones Premji Invest, the investment arm of Wipro billionaire Azim Premji, Blume Ventures, and Kedaara.

Purplle is the second Indian to get unicorn status this week, after firm Physics Wallah. India now has over 100 unicorns. This round takes the total for Purplle to over $215 million. The firm also counts Sequoia Capital and Goldman Sachs among its investors.

had previously received four rounds of from investors closing 2021 with a Series D of $140 million. The funding is expected to help Purplle compete with traditional players and online beauty platforms such as Nykaa, MyGlamm, Myntra and SUGAR Cosmetics.

“We welcome our new investor, Paramark Ventures, and look forward to cross-country synergies,” said Manish Taneja, co-founder, and CEO, Purplle. “The infusion is an opportunity to further our mission of building the beauty industry in India with technological investments, scaling of our private brands, and industry-first innovations.”

Over the years, the company has grown rapidly with 7 million monthly active users, over 1000 brands, 60,000 products, and 5 private DTC (direct to consumer) brands. With a robust growth trajectory, Purplle has scaled its annualized GMV (gross merchandise value) to $180 million in FY 2022. The firm said it achieved this while making trending accessible and affordable for every Indian.

“We have been tracking Purplle for several years now,” said Chunsoo Kim, Founder and Managing Partner of Paramark Ventures. “Purplle is addressing the enormous vacuum in the beauty and personal care industry in India in a way that the rising demand from massive Indian consumers can be best served beyond the limited set of customers in a few major cities.”

Online beauty startups have been attracting a lot of investor attention amid the pandemic as according to data platform Statista, India’s BPC (beauty and personal care) market, estimated at $25.9 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $32.7 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1 per cent.

In May, SUGAR Cosmetics (SUGAR), one of India’s largest omnichannel beauty has closed a $50 million Series D fundraise led by the Asia fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. L Catterton’s expertise in building iconic consumer brands across the world and strategic relationship with LVMH (Louis Vuitton owner) will empower SUGAR to embark on its next stage of growth amid the expansion of India’s beauty and personal care market.

In March, Plum, a leading beauty brand, raised $35 million (Rs 270 crore) in a Series C round led by A91 Partners – a leading late stage-focused venture capital fund. The firm said it is 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free and toxin-free beauty brand. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Unilever Ventures and Faering Capital.

Last year in November, The Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s largest content-to-commerce conglomerate, raised $150 million funding in its Series D round, including both primary and secondary sales, co-led by marquee tech and private equity investors Prosus Ventures (Naspers), Warburg Pincus. Existing investors such as L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners and Amazon had also participated. The Mumbai-based firm was valued at $1.2 billion, up from $310 million in the previous round, making it a member of the coveted unicorn club.