BeepKart raises $3 mn in seed round led by Stellaris VP, Chiratae Ventures

-
ALSO READ
Chiratae Ventures starts seed initiative to enable faster access to capital
Chiratae Ventures closes fourth fund at $337mn, oversubscribed by 25%
Location-tech firm Locale.ai raises $1.3 mn from Chiratae, Better Capital
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
-
BeepKart, a full-stack online retailer of used 2-wheelers, has raised $3 million in seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures. The round also saw participation from angel investors including tech founders like Varun Alagh (Mamaearth), Sahil Barua (Delhivery), Vivekananda Hallekere (Bounce), Kunal Shah (CRED), Ramakant Sharma (Livspace) and Rajesh Yabaji (Blackbuck).
Founded by Hemir Doshi and Abhishek Saraf, BeepKart is taking a tech-first approach to address the trust deficit in the massive used 2-wheelermarket. BeepKart aims to bridge the wide gap in experience between buying and owning new and used 2- wheelers. Unlike classifieds platforms, vertical-focused BeepKart provides used 2-wheeler buyers the required confidence on price, quality and after-sales service.
According to Google’s Auto Gear Shift India 2020 report, 90% of new 2-wheeler buyers go online from initial research to final purchase. This behavior is seen across price points and in metros and towns. On BeepKart’s platform buyers can conveniently browse, select and book their preferred used 2-wheeler
right from their mobile phones.
Hemir Doshi, Co-founder & CEO, BeepKart said, “2-wheelers form over 80% of India’s vehicle base, and there are seven times as many used 2-wheelers sold every year as used cars. Buying a scooter or motorcycle is one of the key purchase decisions by the Indian consumer, yet the market suffers from a lack of rules and a great trust-deficit. In our view, 2-wheelers are more amenable to online sales than cars and the decision to buy and sell is made more quickly."
The business is currently live in Bengaluru, and will expand to 3 more locations over the next 12 months.
Ritesh Banglani, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners said “Used vehicles represent one of the largest retail categories globally with virtually no online penetration in used 2-wheelers in India. Globally, very large companies have been built selling used cars online. I believe the largest vehicle commerce companies in India will sell bikes and scooters, not cars.”
TC Meenakshisundaram, Founder & Managing Director, Chiratae Ventures said, “This decade will see such opportunities in 2-wheeler related e-commerce. For most Indians, 2-wheelers are the entry point into personal mobility. The pandemic has further increased the desire of millions of Indians to own their personal vehicle. At the same time, new 2-wheelers are becoming very expensive and out of reach for many. We believe BeepKart can help fulfill these aspirations by providing reliable and value for money used 2-wheelers, and become the market-leading digital brand in this space.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU