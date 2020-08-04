Before Kaagaz Scanner's success, these techies had built a solid AI tool

The Chinese app ban on June 30 has had many beneficiaries. The biggest were social upstarts like Chingari and Mitron, which thrived in the absence of TikTok, though utility apps also gained momentum. One such was Kaagaz Scanner, a mobile-based document scanning tool which filled the gap CamScanner left vacant.

Kaagaz Scanner was only 15 days old when people scrambling to find CamScanner alternatives landed at its door. The result: through July the application was downloaded 850,000 times. However, before it became fashionable to build for India – through campaigns like Vocal for ...