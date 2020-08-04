JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

Will continue to focus on growing business faster than market: Sun Pharma

RIL's heft adds to fund managers' woes as stock makes up 20% of Sensex
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Before Kaagaz Scanner's success, these techies had built a solid AI tool

Sorted AI is led by the mission to bring AI to tailor-made applications for millions of Indians. And it is now at an inflection point

Topics
TikTok

Yuvraj Malik  |  New Delhi 

The Chinese app ban on June 30 has had many beneficiaries. The biggest were social upstarts like Chingari and Mitron, which thrived in the absence of TikTok, though utility apps also gained momentum. One such was Kaagaz Scanner, a mobile-based document scanning tool which filled the gap CamScanner left vacant.

Kaagaz Scanner was only 15 days old when people scrambling to find CamScanner alternatives landed at its door. The result: through July the application was downloaded 850,000 times. However, before it became fashionable to build for India – through campaigns like Vocal for ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU