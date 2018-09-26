BEL eyes share in Isro's Rs 90 billion worth space related projects

Public sector major Ltd (BEL) is planning to grab its pie on the Rs 90 billion-worth opportunity (Isro) is opening up for the industries in the next few years.

is working in strategic areas like homeland security solutions, smart cities, cyber security, unmanned systems, satellite integration and composites in line with the emerging needs of the customers, said M V Gowtama, Chairman & Managing Director of in a communication to the shareholders.

said that it is exploring collaboration with the Isro, leveraging their technological capabilities in design and development of various products/systems like GSAT Terminals, NavIC Rx, Hubs etc in the Space sector for possible use in defence and paramilitary applications.

BEL was also shortlisted by for manufacturing of for space application. The capacity of the plant will be about 60,000 cells per annum, said company sources.

Recently, collaborated with BEL for satellite assembly, integration and testing. Isro's Satellite Centre (ISAC) signed agreements with BEL, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and with a consortium led-by Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd, to assemble satellites.

Each of these will assemble at least three satellites over the next three years.

wants industries to take over the responsibilities of developing and manufacturing rockets and satellites so that it can focus on its core competency.

In the next three years, the industry can get orders worth Rs 90 billion as the space organisation would require nearly 40 rockets, including 30 PSLVs and 10 GSLVs and about 60 satellites.