Bengaluru market sees uptick in office space absorption, grows 6.5% in 2018 E-commerce sector, firms providing co-working spaces drive demand in Bengaluru with 6.5 per cent growth in six months this year



In the first half of 2018, co-working operators doubled their absorption of office space at 1.27 million square feet, which was 19% of the total pie.

After a slump, commercial real estate is again gaining momentum in Bengaluru. Leasing activity from financial services companies and emerging sectors such as e-commerce and start-ups, coupled with strong demand from co-working space operators, have resulted in higher office space absorption from January to June this calendar year.

According to a Knight Frank report, the city witnessed 6.5 million square feet of overall leasing during the first half of this year, a growth of 13 per cent over the same period last year. Across India, the office space segment saw 21.7 million square feet of transaction, a rise of around 13 per cent on a YoY basis, in the first of 2018.

Compared to this, Mumbai saw a decline 7 per cent, though New Delhi saw a moderate growth of only 4 per cent in office absorption.

“In the first half of 2018, Bengaluru retained its top position amongst India’s top eight cities with its total leasing volume accounting for 33 per cent of share,” the report said.

Real estate developers are of the opinion that higher demand of office space is greatly driven by emerging sectors such as e-commerce and start-ups along with co-working operators.