Changing flight path: Air India now flying more on metro-to-metro routes
Better grip on future for tyre stocks: Tread on easing input cost, demand

Higher raw material prices had punctured sequential margins of major tyremakers

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Natural rubber prices have been under pressure due to concern about global recession, supply-chain issues, and weak Chinese demand for tyres

After a mixed second quarter (Q2), there are multiple tailwinds for Indian tyre companies. Higher volumes from automotive makers (especially the original equipment manufacturer segment) and steady replacement demand are key drivers on the top-line front. The bigger trigger, however, is the easing of commodity prices on the back of falling crude oil-related inputs, as well as natural rubber prices. Together, the two account for over 60 per cent of the raw material cost as a percentage of sales.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 06:10 IST

