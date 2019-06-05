Better realisations keep NMDC's prospects bright, volume challenges remain

The stock of NMDC (previously known as National Mineral Development Corporation) is up 15 per cent since its lows last month. Rising international prices, coupled with robust domestic demand for iron ore, is positive for the overall price trend.

A better-than-expected March quarter performance last week, too, augmented investor sentiment. While disruption in Karnataka hurt, overall volumes were driven by Chhattisgarh mines, which, coupled with lower costs, helped its March quarter performance. Volumes were down just 3.5 per cent year-on-year, but up 17 per cent on a sequential ...